Fort Delaware State Park, 45 Clinton St., Delaware City, will host “Escape Fort Delaware: The Disloyalty Files” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and 28.

Escape Fort Delaware is a program during which participants receive a hands-on education of how they could find their way out of the fort if they had been arrested on the presumption of committing a disloyal act. The event is an immersive experience for partners and groups to learn Delaware history.

This program is open for everyone with no prerequisite. Tickets are $50 and are available at bit.ly/2YFIfMW or by phone to 877-987-2757.

For more, visit bit.ly/2YFIfMW call 834-7941.