The men were injured while standing under a tree that was struck by lightning in the 100 block of Medley Drive in Harmony Woods.

Two men were injured Thursday in a lightning strike in Newark.

At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, New Castle County Paramedics and Christiana Fire Company were dispatched to the 100 block of Medley Drive in Harmony Woods for a report of a lightning strike with injuries.

Paramedics found a tree that had been struck by lightning and two patients under the tree, said New Castle County Paramedic Cpl. Yvonne T. Russell.

The first patient, a 31-year-old-man, was struck by lightning and was found to be in cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to restart his heart. He was taken to Christiana Hospital on a Christiana Fire Company ambulance. The patient was in critical condition at the time of transport, said Russell.

The second patient, 37-year-old-man, suffered injuries to his chest and leg. He was transported to Christiana Hospital on a Christiana Fire Company ambulance accompanied by New Castle County Paramedics. The patient was in serious condition, Russell said.

New Castle County police also assisted at the scene.