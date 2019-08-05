31-year-old George Bailey III, of Georgetown, sentenced

A Georgetown man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to murdering his grandmother in October.

According to police, 31-year-old George Bailey III choked 69-year-old Lorraine Bradley to death after she fell as they both were leaving her Long Neck home, then stole her car.

Bradley's body, along with two dead dogs, were found over a week later, on October 20, after friends requested a welfare check.

Bailey, who was in violation of probation, was arrested at the Greenwood Inn. He was charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bailey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court and was immediately sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by six months of home confinement and then 10 years of probation.