The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, will host an exhibit of thousands of Native artifacts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

This lifetime collection spans more than eight decades of hunting and primarily represents the southern portion of Dorchester County.

Collection owner Tommy Phillips will be on hand with Museum Curator Terry Crannell to share about the artifacts, the people and the culture of the earliest Dorchester inhabitants. Phillips is the nephew of the original owner and collector, Edwin Paul Simmons, an avid outdoorsman who made his living from the natural world around him. As waterman, caretaker and hunting guide, he spent the majority of his life outside in his home area of Hoopers Island. Appreciating all of this and following in his father’s collecting footsteps, he became an artifact hunter and amassed a large collection.

On display will be more than 80 cases of artifacts that have never been publicly displayed before. This one-day exhibit is being mounted in appreciation of Simmons’ legacy and the Native American culture in the region.

Admission is $3, free for Dorchester County Historical Society members and children 12 and younger.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.