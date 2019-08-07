The youth participants of Theater Camp will perform “Millie and The Orange Dragon” and “Stone Soup” at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at First State Community Action Agency, 308 N. Railroad Ave., Georgetown.

This is the seventh year First State Community Action Agency has hosted this educational enrichment camp, in partnership with Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theater. The camp and partnership builds self-confidence, memory, literacy skills, problem solving and continuing to close the achievement gap through interactive learning and play.

For more, call 856-7761, ext. 138, or email struiett@firststatecaa.org.