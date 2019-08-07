Police, fire marshal investigating

UPDATE: Delaware State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a joint death investigation after three children died in a fire.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 7, at approximately 2:32 p.m., when a 911 call was placed for a report of a fire on Scarp Street in Pot-Nets Bayside in Long Neck.

First responders arrived on scene to find the rear part of the residence engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. Inside, three children were found deceased, all under the age of five years old.

While the residence was on fire, one other child was safely removed from the residence by a parent. The child was transported to Beebe Medical Center and was treated and released.

The three child victims who perished in the fire were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available.

The Tunnell Companies, which owns the mobile home community, confirmed as much in a Facebook post offering condolences.

More information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.