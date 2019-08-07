Jim Vachris, of Wilmington, was elected to Ducks Unlimited’s national board of directors during the organization’s 82nd annual national convention held recently in Hawaii.

“Ducks Unlimited’s board of directors provides the leadership we need to fulfill our mission to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl,” said DU Chairman of the Board Paul Bonderson Jr. “DU board members do not get paid for their work. These dedicated men and women volunteer their time and resources because they are passionate conservationists. I welcome each new board member and look forward to working with them in the years to come.”

Vachris has volunteered for more than 20 years. He most recently was the Delaware state chairman, leading the state’s 13 chapters to raise more than $1 million last year. He is president of Franklin Fibre-Lamitex Corp. in Wilmington, where he has guided 50 employees for the past 20 years. Vachris is a Diamond Life Sponsor in Perpetuity.

“Doing what I can to help maintain and protect our natural resources has always been a personal goal,” said Vachris. “It is amazing what can be accomplished working with like-minded volunteers and staff that embrace the mission of Ducks Unlimited.”

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats.

