The Delaware Contemporary board of directors announced Leslie Shaffer as executive director.

Shaffer has been the interim executive director since April, coming to the position with credentials and past experience as an executive director and in museum administration. Shaffer joined the Programs and Public Engagement department at The Delaware Contemporary in 2017 with a background as executive director for Artspace in New Haven, Connecticut, and interim executive director at the Contemporary Museum in Baltimore. In addition to her leadership experience, she has worked extensively in art education at various art organizations with 12 years of teaching art history.

Her recent accomplishments at The Delaware Contemporary include launching Project C, an online learner space designed to provide comprehensive educational resources in the areas of contemporary art and culture; developing and implementing the Discover Cart and Discover Workbooks to enhance visitor experience; and introducing the West Street Art Festival, the museum's first annual family celebration of art.

"In the dynamic cultural, social and political climate in which we all live, I believe The Delaware Contemporary can and should be the place where ideas and issues are freely expressed, experienced and debated through creative dialogue,” said Shaffer. “We have the important role to work with local artists and our community partners to unite residents and visitors through the unique and lasting lens of the art of today. I am very much looking forward to working with the board, staff and community to provide a place of discovery or a point of departure for engaging and relevant programming at The Delaware Contemporary."

