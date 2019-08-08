Union Church in Bridgeville will host the third annual Driving Home Hope Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at Heritage Shores Golf Club, 1 Heritage Shores Circle, Bridgeville, as part of its ongoing support for the Home of Hope women’s addiction treatment center.

Individual golfers and team are encouraged to participate. Cash prizes will be given for the first-, second- and third-place teams, along with men’s and women’s prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, hole-in-one and the Hope Cup Trophy. Prizes will be awarded immediately after the tournament at an on-site buffet luncheon. Cost is $125 per golfer.

The 90-acre Home of Hope complex houses two dormitories, a multi-purpose sanctuary and an administrative office with classrooms. Dormitories are equipped to house women as they undertake the 12-15 month residential recovery program. Dormitories are also able to accommodate women with infants and young children.

For registration and more, call 337-7409.