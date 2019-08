The Knights of Columbus, Brother Vincent Council in Smyrna will host a trip to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., leaving at 8 a.m. Oct. 23 from St. Polycarp Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna.

Cost is $75 per person and includes coach bus with bathroom, driver gratuity and museum ticket. Dinner is on guests own at Fisherman’s Inn in Grasonville, Maryland. The bus will return at approximately 7 p.m.

For reservations and more, call 659-5317 or email busylady39@comcast.net.