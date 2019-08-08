Top prize is $50, with $35 for second place, $25 for third and a certificate for honorable mention.

The M.O.T Senior Center, 300 S. Scott St., Middletown, is hosting its annual peach pie contest in conjunction with the Middletown Historical Society’s Olde-Tyme Peach Festival Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m.

Top prize is $50, with $35 for second place, $25 for third and a certificate for honorable mention.

Here are the rules:

1. Pie crusts must be homemade. No graham cracker crust accepted.

2. Pies must be made with only peaches – no other fruits.

3. Only peach pies only will be accepted – no cobblers, crisps or cheesecakes.

4. Pies will be judged on crust, appearance, taste and texture.

5. Only one pie per name may be entered in the contest.

6. You must fill out the entry form before the contest, which can be done the day of the event, Saturday, Aug. 17. You may call the center at 378-4758 to have your name entered into the contest as well, but calls must be received by Friday, Aug. 16 at noon.

7. Pies entered in the contest must be delivered to the M.O.T. Senior Center by 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17.

8. Please put your name and phone number on the bottom of your pie plate.

9. All pies entered in the contest become the property of the M.O.T. Jean Birch Senior Center.