In support of the Trump administration’s executive order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an opportunity to apply for technical assistance for communities interested in revitalizing neighborhoods through development of local food systems.

The assistance will be provided through the Local Foods, Local Places program.

“Local food systems improve health, local economies and the environment,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “We look forward to supporting more communities, particularly those in opportunity zones, by providing technical assistance and expertise to help communities access healthier, locally produced food.”

Local Foods, Local Places supports projects that create livable, walkable, economically vibrant main streets and mixed-use neighborhoods; boost economic opportunities for local farmers and main street businesses; and improve access to healthy, local food, especially among disadvantaged populations

LFLP partner communities work with a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy. Communities also develop an action plan and identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.

Eligible applicants include local governments, Native American tribes and nonprofit institutions and organizations proposing to work in a neighborhood, town or city of any size anywhere in the U.S. Communities with projects located in federal designated opportunity zones will receive special consideration. Highest consideration will be given to those communities who can identify how Local Foods, Local Places assistance will leverage the opportunity zone designation to support implementation of the resulting action plan. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.

To apply for LFLP assistance, visit bit.ly/2MS2oJq.