The incident occurred at Route 1 and Church Street in Rehoboth Beach.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a Delaware State Trooper in Rehoboth Beach.

The preliminary investigation has determined the crash occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, as a trooper in a fully marked 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling in the left lane of northbound Coastal Highway, approaching Church Street (and the Turnstone Builders office) in Rehoboth. The trooper was responding to a call for service, with lights and siren activated.

At the same time, a 40-year-old male pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway in the same area, in a westward direction. As he entered the left lane, he was struck by the Tahoe. The trooper, who was properly restrained and uninjured in the collision, came to a controlled stop.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medics. The pedestrian did not have a light or reflective clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk. Impairment on his behalf is undetermined at this time.

The 31-year-old trooper has been employed by the Delaware State Police for nine years and is assigned to Troop 7 patrol in Lewes. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Coastal Highway, north of Church Street, was closed in the area of the crash for approximately 3.5 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.