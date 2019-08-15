The Delaware Department of Education awarded funds to five charter schools as part of a $10.4 million federal grant Delaware won in October to strengthen the state’s charter school system.

The following sub-grants were awarded based on how the charters plan to increase academic achievement for all students in the school as well as educationally disadvantaged students; collaborate to share best practices with district and charter schools; engage the families of educationally disadvantaged children on school choice opportunities with a focus on Delaware’s rural and urban areas; and leverage partnerships with local agencies — i.e., social services, behavioral health, mental health, educational support, job placement, before/after care — to enhance school services and ensure sustainability.

First State Montessori School was awarded $832,363; Las Americas ASPIRA was awarded $750,000; Newark Charter School was awarded $550,000; Providence Creek Academy was awarded $50,000; and Sussex Montessori School was awarded $800,000, for a total of $2,982,363.

New charter schools interested in opening in Delaware and highly effective existing schools looking to add seats or additional locations were eligible to apply for the grant.

Funds from the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter School Program will be distributed over five years to support sharing best practices between charter schools and other public schools; evaluating and enhancing the impact of charter schools on student achievement, families and communities; strengthening the charter school authorization process; and providing subgrants for the planning, program design and initial implementation of new charter schools and expansion and replication of highly effective existing charter schools.

The grant also will help the Delaware Department of Education to improve its charter authorization process by enhancing reporting to include additional measures, providing technical assistance to charter school stakeholders and addressing policy to strengthen authorization practices.