When Antonio Basco lost his spouse in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart store, he had no one to turn to.

The man says he has no family, although at least a few relatives of his wife, 63-year-old Margie Reckard, are expected to attend her funeral. Services are set for this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Basco was worried few would be on hand to honor his wife's memory, but employees at the funeral home handling services for Reckard had an idea. They put out a call on Facebook for members of the public to attend, and hundreds of strangers are expected to do so, NBC News reported.

So many people are expected that Perches Funeral Home later had to update its post, letting people know the facility had a limited seating capacity.

Many who can't attend plan to send cards and flowers. The address to do that is: Perches Funeral Homes - North East, 4946 Hondo Pass Drive, El Paso, TX 79924.

The couple had been together for 22 years, Basco said.

"When I met her, she was an angel, and she still is," Basco told NBC News. “I was supposed to be the strong one, but I found out I'm the weak one, and she's going to be missed a lot."

