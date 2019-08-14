Delaware Natural Resources police officers conducting a search of the vehicle found 16.9 grams of marijuana and 10 counterfeit $100 bills.

A traffic stop near Magnolia led to the discovery of drugs and counterfeit money Aug. 5.

Delaware Natural Resources police officers with DNREC's Environmental Crimes Unit stopped a driver in the area of Sorghum Mill Road near Magnolia and detected an odor of marijuana.

Officers conducting a search of the vehicle found 16.9 grams of marijuana and 10 counterfeit $100 bills, according to an Aug. 12 DNREC press release.

Jordan Patrick, 25, of Magnolia, was arrested and charged with forgery first degree/possession of counterfeit money (a felony), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance in possession, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious or cancelled registration card, number plate or tag; operating a motor vehicle without registration card in possession and operating a vehicle without working brake lights.

He was arraigned by video through Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach. He was released on $10,300 unsecured bond for an active capias, and $3,202 unsecured bond for the charges resulting from the traffic stop while awaiting an appearance in Superior Court.

Delawareans are encouraged to report environmental violations to DNREC’s Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit by calling the 24-hour environmental complaints line at 800-662-8802.