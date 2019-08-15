The arrest happened after a Smyrna officer on patrol saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway, running, with its lights off at the intersection of Owens Brook Drive and Kent Way.

Smyrna police charged a local teen with possessing a stolen firearm as well as drug offenses Friday, Aug. 9.

At about 9:30 p.m., a Smyrna officer on patrol saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway, running, with its lights off at the intersection of Owens Brook Drive and Kent Way.

When the driver of the vehicle saw the officer, he began driving away at which time the officer conducted a traffic stop. While talking with the occupants, officers detected evidence of drug activity.

The front seat passenger, Bashan Mcivor, 18, of Smyrna, began moving around the vehicle and refusing to keep his hands where officers could see them.

Mcivor was detained after a brief struggle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a stolen 9mm handgun in the glove box directly in front of where Mcivor was seated.

Officers also located a small amount of marijuana and 27 bags of heroin on Mcivor.

The investigation revealed that the 9mm handgun was reported stolen to the Delaware State Police Troop 2 in 2017.

Mcivor was taken to Smyrna police headquarters where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (previous felony), possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

He was presented by video court in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $33,000 secured bond while awaiting a preliminary court hearing.