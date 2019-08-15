The "Farm to Fork" dinner to benefit the Foundation for Appoquinimink Schools Thursday, Aug. 22 at Whitehall just north of Middletown will include a tour of the district's newest school, Lorewood Grove Elementary.

The "Farm to Fork" dinner to benefit the Foundation for Appoquinimink Schools will be Thursday, Aug. 22 from 6:30-10 p.m., at Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Road, Middletown.

Farm to Fork is the signature fundraising event of the foundation.

Guests will enjoy a four-course meal designed around locally-sourced, fresh ingredients made possible by farm-friendly sponsors like Powers Farm, L&L Farms, Emerson Farms, Filasky's Farm, Coleman Organic, Clay Farms, Cowgirl's Creamery, Cake Sisters, Wicks Farm's, and Deer Crossing Farms.

Chef Tony and the creative team from Immediato's Catering are in charge of the menu, so it’s going to be great!

Dine under the stars at the Town of Whitehall, just a few short steps from Appoquinimink's newest school, Lorewood Grove Elementary, and have an opportunity to take a personal tour of the building with Superintendent Matt Burrows and Principal Melisa Stilwell.

Proceeds from the evening will support student scholarships, teacher mini-grants, and educational initiatives that benefit all students.

Tickets are $100 per person and include entry to the event, a cocktail hour, a delicious multi-course meal, giveaways, and tours of Lorewood Grove Elementary.

Only 25 seats are still available.

For tickets or more information, see the website https://bit.ly/FoundationF2F.

This event has been made possible by the generous support of the agricultural, business and development communities, and the leaders of the Foundation for Appoquinimink Schools – an all-volunteer group.

In addition to the partners mentioned above, the district wants to recognize major event sponsorship provided by:

EDiS Construction

ABHA Architects

Delaware Brick

Landmark Science & Engineering

Young Conaway–Michael Stafford, Esq., William Bowser, Esq.

Furlow Associates Consulting Engineers

RGGR Architects

Revelation Craft Brewing Company

The Town of Whitehall

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

The New Castle County Farm Bureau

Hoobers, Inc.

PNC Bank

Media 226

Lily Elite Affairs

Main Social Media