Latin groove, Woodstock revisited, classical recital





1. Latin heat in Selbyville







Tito Puente Jr. and The Rico Monaco Band will deliver hits from Santana, Juanes, and all of the Latin Rock legends on stage.







Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair.







The Rico Monaco Band is an international sensation, while Tito Puente Jr. has become a favorite in performing arts centers, casinos, symphony halls and jazz festivals worldwide.





Puente’s 2004 album, “In My Father’s Shoes,” was turned into a BET jazz TV special of the same name. Puente later released the album “Got Mambo?” and the project was a mix of old and new.







The night of Latin jazz with Puente and The Rico Monaco Band begins at 7 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.







IF YOU GO





PHONE 436-3015ADDRESS Freeman Stage 31750 Lake View Drive, SelbyvilleWEBSITE freemanstage.org







2. Woodstock generation celebration



Woodstock 50 was slated to happen this weekend, but ended up canceled. But thank goodness for the Janglebachs, because the Woodstock tribute band will throw their own 50th celebration.







The Janglebachs will perform music that changed the world, which included music from the British Invasion, folk, psychedelia and r&b.







Not only does the band take you back in time sonically, but the Janglebachs also achieve this visually, since members of the band perform in ‘60s-influenced clothing.





You can rock out at the Janglebach’s Woodstock celebration at 2 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $15 to $20.







IF YOU GO





PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com







3. Cool classical concert







Immigrant Antonin Dvorak’s American Quartet has framed a program of original music set to be performed by Americans.







Presented by Celtic to Classical, performers in the program include Stephen Foster, James Grant, Paul Machlis (a California native who writes in a traditional Celtic style), Sheridan Seyfried, and Ya-Jhu Yang plus violinists Moni Simeonov, Alexis Meschter, violist Jessica Chang and cellist Jonah Kim.







The concert starts at 4 p.m., Sunday. Admission for the show is a suggested-donation of $15.







IF YOU GO





PHONE 313-5838 ADDRESS Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, Lewes







WEBSITE



uussd.org





