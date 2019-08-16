Cecil College announced Conor Dulin, of Smyrna, was among four student-athletes named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic teams for the 2018-19 academic year.

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher. Dulin received NJCAA All-Academic Second Team honors, for a GPA of 3.80 to 3.99.

A member of Cecil College’s baseball team, Dulin, son of Mike and Kim Dulin, came to Cecil College after graduating from Smyrna High School to major in business administration. On the field, Dulin played in 20 games for 44 plate appearances for a .103 batting average with five runs scored.

The NJCAA has been annually recognizing the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.