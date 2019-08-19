Summer may be winding down, but the bounty of the season is abundant at the Carousel Farmers Market at Carousel Park in Pike Creek.

Held every Friday afternoon from 2 to 6 p.m., the market features goods from throughout the region, from Amish-grown veggies to fresh baked local beads and pies.

Nearly two dozen vendors turn out each week for the market, which sees large crowds of customers on a regular basis.

The market runs from May 10 through Oct. 25, which is the last market day of the season.

Farmers market vendors at all of the New Castle locations accept all forms of payment including SNAP/EBT, Senior Vouchers, and WIC Farmers Market vouchers.

The Carousel Park marker is one of four markets under the New Castle County farmers market program, with locations at the Route 9 library, Glasgow Park, and Westside Park in Wilmington.

For a list of times, visit nccde.org.