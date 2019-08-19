Driver apparently ran stop sign on Gum Road

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Selbyville.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, as a 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Gum Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Roxanna Road (Route 17). At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling westbound on Roxanna Road, approaching the same intersection.

For unknown reasons, the operator of the Altima entered the intersection directly into the path of the Traverse, causing a collision.

The operator of the Altima, 74-year-old Rosemary A. Amato, of Weston, Ohio, was properly restrained. She was transported to Atlantic General Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The operator of the Traverse, a 50-year-old man from Middle River, Maryland, was properly restrained. He was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Baltimore Shock Trauma with serious injuries. There were also three passengers in the Traverse, a 53-year-old female, a 36-year-old male and a 36-year-old female. All three passengers were properly restrained and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Roxanna Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash continues remains under investigation.