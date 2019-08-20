Delaware Technical Community College recently hired Michael Ryan, a Del Tech alumnus, as the new collegewide director of athletics.

“I have always wanted to become involved in collegiate athletics, and this position allows me the opportunity to achieve that goal,” said Ryan. “However, more importantly, it allows me the opportunity to do this at a place that means a great deal to me. As a Delaware Tech graduate, I believe in the school, its mission and in the positive impact Delaware Tech Athletics can have on student-athletes in Delaware.”

Ryan comes to Delaware Tech from Delaware Military Academy where he served as athletics director for five years and as head football coach for five seasons. Prior to that, Ryan was a guidance counselor at Thomas McKean High School in Wilmington for 17 years. During his time at McKean, he also coached football, golf, basketball and track.

Ryan was the Diamond State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2017, and is a member of the Thomas McKean High School Hall of Fame. He spent nine years as vice president of the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association and coached in the annual Blue-Gold All-Star football game multiple times.

In addition to his associate degree in criminal justice, Ryan earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Wilmington University and obtained a Master of Education in school counseling from Wilmington University.

As he gets started in his new position, Ryan plans to review and assess the needs and wants of each athletic program and create a collegewide athletic family. His goal is to make Delaware Tech a strong choice for Delaware high school student-athletes to become collegiate student-athletes.

“We must become more visible, more approachable, and we must educate Delawareans on the power of Delaware Tech Athletics,” said Ryan. “The future of Delaware Tech Athletics is very bright and I am excited to be part of something special.”

Delaware Tech competes in Region XIX of the National Junior College Athletic Association in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, golf, men’s lacrosse, softball and women’s volleyball. Current students at any of Delaware Tech’s four campuses are eligible to try out for any sport.

For more, visit dtcc.edu/athletics.