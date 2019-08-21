The Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill is seeking community volunteers to support its annual Family & Friends Day, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the facility’s grounds, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna.

Volunteers will escort residents to lunch, assist them with outdoor activities and visit special treat stations. The theme of this year’s event is “Red, White & Blue.”

Lunch, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, DJ entertainment, dancing, train barrel rides, 3 Palms petting zoo and face painting will be included. A substitute lunch can be provided by DHCI, or volunteers can bring a picnic lunch to share with a resident. Volunteers will be informed of any diet restrictions for the residents.

In addition, the Women’s Auxiliary Gift Shop will be open during the event, with all proceeds benefiting the residents.

For more, email jennifer.bobel@state.de.us or call 223-1011 no later than Aug. 26.