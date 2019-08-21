The Parker Group, a tech-enabled local real estate and marketing firm, announced it has broken ground on its future office, which will occupy the former location of the Sussex Post No. 8 American Legion, at the intersection of North Bedford Street and Route 113 in Georgetown.

The demolition of the existing building was completed last week, and The Parker Group plans to break ground on its new office space in the coming weeks.

The new office will feature a modern industrial design, with airy meeting spaces, natural light and accents of wood and metal.

“The goal is to create a space that is both beautiful and functional for clients, agents and staff alike,” said Dustin and Rachel Parker of The Parker Group. “The group looks to bring an innovative, world-class office space to the Delmarva community they love and serve. Technology will play a pivotal role in the design of the building, with an emphasis on creating a more streamlined client experience.”

The group hopes to open their new office by the end of the year.

Established in 2016 as a real estate team, The Parker Group opened its doors as a brokerage in spring 2019. The firm now consists of almost 30 real estate agents and a full support staff.

For more, call 217-6692 or visit theparkergroup.com.