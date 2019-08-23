First State Military Academy’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program was designated a Naval Honor School for the second year in a row, jumping to a third place ranking among 70 schools in Region 1.

Selection for the Naval Honor School means that the school’s MCJROTC program was in the top 15% of the 70 other programs in Region 1. Region 1 includes schools from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S.

“This is an important recognition,” said Commandant Patrick Gallucci. “It really shows our hard work by the cadets and the entire staff is paying off.

The selection is based on several criteria from the previous school year, including the inspector general inspection results, number of cadets in the program, the number of community service hours, the number of public affairs events attended by cadets, the number of academic awards presented to cadets and the total dollar amount awarded for all scholarships and enlistments.

In addition, MCJROTC programs are evaluated by their participation in drill team competitions, marksmanship competitions, physical fitness competitions and field trips that support the growth and development of the cadet.

Finally, MCJROTC programs are evaluated through the hosting of or participation in Senior Leadership and/or Cadet Leadership summer camps.

The distinction of achieving Naval Honor School status has two significant advantages, said Col. Robert Wallace, USMC retired, senior Marine Corps instructor.

“It allows the Senior Marine Instructor to nominate up to three cadets to each of the three service academies — U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy,” said Wallace. “And these nominations are considered equal to a nomination from a U.S. representative or senator.”

Schools are reviewed annually for designation as Naval Honors Schools.