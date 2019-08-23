Twang!

1. Show aims to make you ‘LOL’

Delaware Comedy Theatre has an improv comedy show named “Late-R Night” that’s reminiscent of “Whose Line Is It Anyway.”

The show is an unscripted adult romp driven by audience suggestions like “Whose Line.” From twists on classic game shows, to audience participation games, to long-form improvisations, there will be a variety of funny approaches that will leave you falling out of your chair during “Late-R Night.”

The laughs begin at 10 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $15.

IF YOU GO

227-2270 ADDRESS Clear Space Theatre Company 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE clearspacetheatre.org

2. Firefly band is back

Party-blues band Andy Frasco & The U.N. are Firefly alums who’ll return to the First State for a night-time adventure.

The band’s afro-sporting frontman, Andy Frasco, has led his band in front of 15,000 listeners during a gig in Germany.

The singer-songwriter’s accolades include playing Mountain Jam, Summer Camp, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park and Electric Forest and generating millions of streams.

He also launched Frasco’s World Saving Podcast and performed at festivals alongside big names like Gary Clark Jr., Peter Frampton, The Revivalists, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dog and more.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. will show some love to the Small Wonder at 7 p.m., Friday.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 227-4600 ADDRESS The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach WEBSITE Thestarboard.com

3. Free plugged-in concert

Some of the weapons of choice you’ll find in the arsenal of roots/Americana band Eastern Electric are the pedal steel guitar, piano and organ.

The Maryland-based band dishes out rock, blues and twang. The group is Nate Clendenen (Saltwater Stringband), Sonny Martin (G-13), Charlie Greenhalgh (the Larks), Joe Esham, and Kyle Coffey.

Eastern Electric will charge up your weekend at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com