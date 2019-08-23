30-year-old Russell H. Zern Jr., of Clayton, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Clayton man following a road rage incident in Milton. 30-year-old Russell H. Zern Jr. for aggravated menacing and related charges following a road rage incident.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, when troopers were dispatched to the area of southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) and Broadkill Road (Route 16). According to police, three 17-year-old teenagers were traveling southbound on Route 1, in a passenger car, when they were almost cut off by 30-year-old Russell H. Zern Jr., who was traveling on a motorcycle. Both stopped for the red light at the intersection and Zern allegedly displayed a handgun at the passenger side of the vehicle, yelling at passengers, spitting on the vehicle and ripping the gas cap off before driving away.

Through investigative measures, Troopers were able to identify Zern as the suspect. On Thursday, August 22, Zern turned himself in at Troop 7, where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

He was later released on $20,600 unsecured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony Aggravated Menacing Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts) Criminal Mischief

Zern was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $20,600.00 unsecured bond.