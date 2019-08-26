DART First State statewide bus services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate on Labor Day, Sept. 2, with the exception of the Beach Bus services, its related paratransit service and the 305 Beach Connection.

Sept. 2 is the last day of operation for the seasonal Route 305 Beach Connection; other Beach Bus services continue through Sept. 8, serving Rehoboth, Lewes, Georgetown, Dewey, Bethany, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland. Several year-round bus routes will continue after Sept. 8 to serve the area. Free parking is available at Lewes Park & Ride and Rehoboth Park & Ride.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its Sunday schedule on Labor Day. The schedule is available at bit.ly/2VSVGZ5.

DART’s Transportation Store at the Wilmington Station will be closed Labor Day. Train passengers are encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance. The On-Board fare can also be paid on the train, and a credit for the difference can be received at a Philadelphia SEPTA ticket counter.