Dover Mall and the USO Delaware are will host a Celebrate the Troops event, set for 3-6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Dover Mall, 1365 N. Dupont Highway.

The event will be held in the east mall parking lot with food, crafts, face painting, outdoor games, mall scavenger hunt and music. Its purpose is to show appreciation and support for active duty, Reservists and National Guard service members and their dependents in the community.

For prior military and general public, activities will be held near Dick's Sporting Goods, including a Most Patriotic Dog contest, appearances from the National Guard, Dover Police Department and Dover Fire Department and USO pack the trailer supply drive.

More than 40 stores, including Pandora, Francesca’s, Yankee Candle, Footlocker, Old Navy and Mattress Warehouse, will offer military discounts. Participating stores will display a star decal on their windows indicating additional military savings are offered.

For more, visit simon.com/mall/dover-mall.