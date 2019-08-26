21-year-old Chrys Atanga was taken into custody at a residence in the 300 block of North Bradford Street

A man fleeing a traffic stop in the parking lot of Dover Mart shopping center, across from the Target on South Dupont Highway, struck two Dover police officers with his vehicle Sunday night. The officers were not injured.

At 10:10 p.m., an officer saw 21-year-old Chrys Atanga driving a black Acura TL in the area of Division Street and South Dupont Highway without headlights on. Once the officer stopped Atanga in the shopping center parking lot, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana, police said.

When a second officer arrived to assist, they asked Atanga to exit the vehicle, and he refused. Atanga then struggled with the officers and put the car in reverse, striking both officers and fleeing through the parking lot onto South DuPont Highway.

A short time later, Atanga was taken into custody at a residence in the 300 block of North Bradford Street, police said.

Police found the vehicle that Atanga was driving parked in the 200 block of North State Street. A search of the vehicle found 239.8 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and various paraphernalia.

He was charged with two counts of reckless endangering first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of felony, resisting arrest with force (felony resisting), two counts of offensive touching of law enforcement, disregard of police signal, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Atanga was released after posting $32,255 secured bond.