Two local students received scholarships for study at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.

Grace Easterday, of Middletown, received the Alejandro J. Gutierrez Memorial Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Leonard and Jane Schwab Theatre and Speech Scholarship, Academic Leadership Scholarship, FSU Excellence Scholarship and Talent in the Arts Scholarship II. Easterday attended Middletown High School. Easterday's parents are Nathan and Jen Easterday.

Mitch Meckley, of Middletown, received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and Summit Scholarship.