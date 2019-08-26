The performance will feature members of the Suzuki Academy in concert Aug. 31.

The Music School of Delaware announces that Southern Delaware members of its Suzuki Academy will join the Mid-Atlantic Symphony in performance at The Freeman Stage in Selbyville on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Organized by Milford Branch Director Amos Fayette, the event will be a rare occasion for emerging young musicians to engage in a live performance with a full orchestra.

This partnership came about as a result of Fayette's connections with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and his longtime friendship with its Music Director, Julien Benichou.

"[The Music School] always seeks new ways to collaborate, and we felt this would deliver that "once-in-a-lifetime" experience for our Suzuki Academy musicians," Fayette notes. "As a performer, the chance to be a soloist with a professional orchestra is a great milestone, and we hope for these young artists it will be an equally distinct honor."

The performance will feature four violin students - Aria Gill, McKayla Hwang, Sigrid Evers and Avila Blessing - who will play Vivaldi's Concerto in B Minor RV 580 with the orchestra. In preparation for this performance, the ensemble will be coached by Music School Suzuki Academy instructor, Jacob Colby.

"Partnerships like this are vitally important," Colby says, "because they provide our students both incredible opportunities and enriching experiences that benefit not only the students themselves but also our surrounding community."

The Music School of Delaware's Suzuki Academy is headed by Shelley Beard Santore.

About the Music School of Delaware

The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training, and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally-accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation. The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators.

Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region. The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students.

For more information, please call the Wilmington Branch at (302) 762-1132, the Milford Branch at (302) 422-2043, or visit the website at musicschoolofdelaware.org.