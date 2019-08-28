Gerard Landry, 39, died from a severe head injury Aug. 25.

The Dover Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after a recent autopsy revealed that Gerard Landry of Dover died from a head injury caused by another person.

Officers responded to an argument and a possible emergency medical situation Aug. 20 at 7:47 p.m. at the unit block of Ann Avenue in northwest Dover. Gerard Landry, 39, was found with a severe head injury and transported to Kent General Hospital for treatment. Landry died Aug. 25.

The cause of Landry’s head injury was unknown while he was hospitalized because he could not communicate with investigators or medical personnel due to his condition.

The autopsy, completed Aug. 28, determined that Landry’s death was a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.