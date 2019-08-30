Malcolm Casson, 26, of Dover sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Malcolm Casson has pleaded guilty to a 2018 murder, in which he stabbed another man to death on the grounds of a state museum, the Delaware Department of Justice reported.

In February 2018, State Police were called to the John Dickinson House off Kitts Hummock Road in Dover after Thomas Bunting Jr., 36, of Milford was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Harrington Police arrested Casson after he committed a traffic violation in Bunting’s car a few hours later.

Casson, 26, pleaded guilty to murder second degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, the Delaware DOJ said.

A Superior Court judge accepted the plea and immediately sentenced Casson to 40 years in prison, followed by 6 months of work release then 3 years of probation. Casson will also need to pay restitution to the victim’s family and remain on probation until all of his financial obligations are met, according to the Delaware DOJ.

Deputy Attorneys General Stephen Welch and Stephen Smith prosecuted the case with assistance from social worker Esther Powell. Detective Dan Grassi of the Delaware State Police was the chief investigator.