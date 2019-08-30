Two suspects stole cash and food Thursday night.

A second pizza delivery driver was robbed by two suspects while delivering food in the Dover East Estates mobile home park Thursday at 10:11 p.m.

The Dover Police Department is investigating this robbery and another robbery of a pizza delivery employee that happened hours before in the same mobile home park.

When the employee arrived Thursday night, a male suspect was waiting for him. While the first suspect was speaking with the employee, a second suspect entered the passenger side of the victim’s car and punched him. The first suspect grabbed the victim around the head and threatened to stab him if he did not give him money.

The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and food. The first suspect was described as a male in his early 20s, Hispanic, 6 foot tall and about 200 pounds. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.