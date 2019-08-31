The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Harbeson.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, when a 2014 Subaru Outback was traveling westbound on Beaver Dam Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Indian Mission Road. At the same time, a 2015 Volvo Tractor, towing an enclosed box-style trailer, was traveling northbound on Indian Mission Road, approaching Beaver Dam Road.

For unknown reasons, the operator of the Outback failed to remain stopped and entered the intersection directly in the path of the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer exited the west edge of Indian Mission Road and struck several trees before coming to rest.

The operator of the Outback, a 79-year-old male from New Jersey, was properly restrained. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin. A female passenger in his car, also properly restrained, was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

The operator of the tractor trailer, a 33-year-old male from Pennsylvania, was properly restrained. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

Indian Mission Road, in the area of Beaver Dam Road, was closed for approximately 5.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.