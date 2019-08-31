31-year-old Rickey A. Hawkins Jr. charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man in connection with the distribution of illegal drugs.

Around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, members of the Sussex Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation into 31-year-old Rickey A. Hawkins Jr. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team and members of Troop 5, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Hawkins’ residence in the 28000 block of Seaford Road. It was learned that Hawkins was staying at the Motel 6 in Seaford, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, the search warrant at the Seaford Road residence led to the discovery of about 2.17 grams of crack cocaine,16.88 grams of cocaine, 3.82 grams of methamphetamine, 0.854 grams of heroin (122 bags), 74.79 grams of marijuana, 11.2 grams of THC wax, over $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

Hawkins was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $31,000 unsecured bond.