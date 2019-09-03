Bayhealth offers free blood pressure clinics each month as part of the PACE — Promoting Active Community Engagement — Program.

Clinics are set for 9 to 11 am. Sept. 18 at Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln; and 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 23 in the Longwood Room of Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

The monthly blood pressure clinic at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus will not be held in September, but will resume normal schedule in October.

PACE is a free program designed to help people live healthier lifestyles. It’s important to monitor blood pressure, since hypertension/high blood pressure may be linked to heart and other chronic diseases.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/pace.