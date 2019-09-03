The Eastern Orthodox Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes, encourages the public to join the reading of Psalms, the Kathisma Prayers and a Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 4.

The Psalter is the “Prayerbook of the Church” and the Kathisma prayers are a traditional accompaniment to a systematic reading of the Psalter. The first Bible study series will be an Introduction to the Psalter. Light refreshments will follow.

For more, call 645-5791 or visit orthodoxdelmar.org.