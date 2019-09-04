Annual show benefits Auburn Heights museum

The annual Auburn Heights Auto Invitational returns on Sunday, Sept. 22, with a focus on cars from the “British Invasion/American Pop” era.

Limited to just under 30 cars, this year’s fundraiser for the Marshall Steam Museum at Auburn Heights features a broad representation of high-end motor cars from the dawn of the automotive age through 1969.

According to the Auburn Heights website, the selection is based on significance of the marque, authenticity, presentation and the history of the vehicle.

The invitational also offers a rare opportunity to compare and contrast early and later classic-era vehicles.

This year’s selection includes rarities like a 1912 Auburn Speedster and a 1948 MG TC, sitting beside classic cars like a 1955 Ford Thunderbird Convertible and a 1966 Pontiac GTO.

Numerous other autos will be featured in the event’s general display, including 1907 Morse Model B, a 1930 Buick 4-Passenger Model 44 Sport Roadster, and a 1958 Nash Metropolitan, among others.

The invitational will also feature a silent auction and raffle, with proceeds to benefit the Joseph Boxler Education Fund.

There’s also food from Country Butcher Fine Foods Market in Kennett Square, Pa., wine from Total Wine and More, craft beer from Dew Point Brewing Co., and ice cream from Woodside Farm Creamery to enjoy in between rides on the Auburn Valley Railroad and tours of the Auburn Heights Mansion.

Tickets are available at Dew Point Brewing 2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn, and at Country Butcher, 145 S Walnut St, Kennett Square, Pa.

Tickets are also available online auburnheights.org.

Auburn Heights is located at 3000 Creek Rd, Yorklyn.