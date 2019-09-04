Bayhealth offers a Saturday labor and childbirth class for expectant mothers and their partners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover, in the General Foods Conference Center.

The next available class will be held Sept. 21.

A childbirth educator teaches this flexible series. Through lecture, DVD, Q&A sessions and hands-on experience, parents are empowered with knowledge and skills to make labor the best experience possible. Topics covered include pain management, breathing, the role of the coach, stages of labor and comfort measures.

Mothers-to-be are encouraged to call early in their pregnancy to register for an available class. The fee is $70 per couple.

Pre-registration is required.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/classes or call 877-453-7107.