The Col. John Haslet Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Dover has elected Lexie McFassell to serve as 2019-22 chapter regent.

Outgoing Chapter Regent Sharon Burge presented McFassell with the chapter regent pin on a ribbon with insignia.

Formed in 1897, the Col. John Haslet Chapter was named for the commander of the 1st Delaware Regiment, one of the finest in the Continental Army. McFassell will serve as the chapter’s 31st regent.

DAR members can prove lineal bloodline descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, via commemorative events, support of veterans and the military, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs and community service.

For more, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.