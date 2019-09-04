The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition announced six upcoming races in Delaware to support the community and take action against breast cancer.

— Inaugural Girls Night Out 5K: 5 p.m. Sept. 19, Kelly’s Logan House, 1701 Delaware Ave. 2329, Wilmington. Previously known as Race for the Pink Ribbon. bit.ly/2MHRDJl.

— Dewey Goes Pink 5K: Noon Oct. 5, The Starboard, 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach. bit.ly/2PMqbNK.

— Pump & 1 Mile Beer Run: 8 a.m. Oct. 5, Achieving Physiques Inc., 4905 Mermaid Blvd. 1004, Wilmington. bit.ly/2PTK85A.

— Deer Park Goes Pink: 9 a.m. Oct. 13, Deer Park Tavern, 108 W. Main St., Newark. Includes a 5K and 1-mile walk. bit.ly/2PG9685.

— Monster Mile for a Cause: 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway. Costumed, 1-mile Halloween walk bit.ly/2PLcrCZ.

— Fusion For a Cause 5K and Brew Fest: 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Bellevue State Park, 800 Carr Road, Wilmington. bit.ly/2PGbXxU.

Proceeds benefit the DBCC’s statewide programs and services.

For more, including a master list of events, visit debreastcancer.org/events.