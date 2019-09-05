A fast car wasn't enough to excite Nascar driver Ryan Preece. So he hopped in a bulldozer.

Nascar driver Ryan Preece toured Dover International Speedway's new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage Thursday, Sept. 5.

Preece, driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro for JTG Daugherty Racing, and Speedway officials took a tour of Dover International Speedway’s new $5.5 million Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage and met with area media members in advance of the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6.

“It looks awesome,” said Preece, who is competing for 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors. “It’s going to help all of us during our practice sessions, pulling in and out of the garage will be easier and it will give the teams a better work environment for sure.”

The Oct. 6 race is the first event in the Round of 12 in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason and the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. The Monster Mile will be just the 10th track in the nation to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Dover International Speedway’s new garage is located between Turns 1 and 2 in the infield, a shift from its previous spot closer to Turn 1. The garage includes an Allied Steel Building, the official and exclusive steel buildings of Dover International Speedway. Raynor Garage Doors, the preferred garage door of Dover International Speedway, is providing the garage doors for the project.

Some highlights and features of the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage include:

• Expanded square footage: 23,100 from 18,400, a 20% increase

• Includes 44 large garage bays (15-foot by 30-foot) with individual garage doors for cars and teams

• Larger garage area footprint: Existing guardrail facing Turns 1 and 2 to be removed, along with grass areas on the inside of the turns. The area inside the apron will now be fully paved, with safer barriers covering the entire length of the inside walls of Turns 1 and 2

• The apron area inside Turn 1 will also be repaved

• Design: Becker-Morgan Architects out of Dover

• Contractor: Kent Construction out of Smyrna