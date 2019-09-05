Bruce & Blues.

1. Springsteen Frenzy

The Bruce In The USA show is an example of how what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there.

This Bruce Springsteen tribute was born on the Las Vegas Strip in 2004. The program has hosted musicians from bands like Queen, Meat Loaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall & Oats, Joe Cocker, The O’Jays, Aretha Franklin and more.

Bruce In The USA is fronted by longtime Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan, who’s been performing in this role for over 15 years.

This celebration of Springsteen & The E Street Band will go down at 7 p.m., Friday. Also, feel free to bring your own chair to the concert. Tickets are $25; free for children age 12 or younger.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 436-3015 ADDRESS The Freeman Stage 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville WEBSITE freemanstage.org

2. Laughing at getting old

Four veteran comedians will dish out jokes about aging gracefully in the “Over-The-Hill Gang” show.

One thing that’s special: Milton residents (with an I.D.) get in for free. The show is for ages 18 or older.

The “OTHG” will feature headliner Irwin Loring, whose style is a mix of George Carlin, David Brenner and Don Rickles.

There will also be Ken Watter (who performed at the DC Improv), Jerry Torres (author of the book “Uranus Smells Like Rotten Eggs”) and host Keith Purnell (winner of the Howard Stern “Kill or Be Killed” comedy competition).

The myriad punchlines about aging begins at 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $8 to $10 for non-Milton residents.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. Blues not to refuse

Derek Matteson is Slim. His buddy is guitar wiz Tim Perks. Together the dynamic duo forms the blues band Slim and The Perkolators.

The Philly-area band stays busy gigging on the East Coast. They recently dropped their new self-titled album.

Slim and The Perkolators will hold it down in concert at 8:30 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 644-2500 ADDRESS Bethany Blues Lewes 18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes WEBSITE bethanyblues.com