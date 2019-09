State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will present to the African and Caribbean business community at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Delaware Technology Park, 1 Innovation Way, Newark.

McGuiness will present on how the Auditor’s Office may be used as a resource by the public. Delaware businesses will benefit from this presentation. The agenda includes an introduction, presentation and Q&A.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, email alaina.sewell@delaware.gov.