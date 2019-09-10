A 24-year-old man from Dover succumbed to his injuries at Christiana Hospital this morning.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Dupont Highway this morning.

The man driving the motorcycle was traveling south of Messina Hill Road at 5:59 a.m. when he passed an SUV in front of him, police said. While passing, the motorcyclist lost control and was ejected into the left lane.

A second SUV was traveling southbound and struck the motorcyclist, police reported.

The 24-year-old man from Dover who was driving the motorcycle was transported to Christiana Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld while police notify next of kin.

Both drivers of the cars involved remained on the scene without injuries and were properly restrained, police said.

The roadway remained closed for three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact Cpl/3 Joseph Lane at 302-698-8457.

