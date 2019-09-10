Delaware State Police are investigating a street robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon in Millsboro.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, in the parking lot of the Royal Farms located on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) in Millsboro. According to police, a 63-year-old female was walking through the parking lot when she was approached by a man who demanded that she turn over her backpack. The suspect implied that he had a weapon and threatened the victim with bodily harm if she didn’t comply. He then grabbed the backpack and fled on foot. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 30 and 40 years of age, 5-feet-6-inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a brown t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 by calling 302-752-3857. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.