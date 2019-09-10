25-year-old Treyvon L. Bowman charged

The Milford Police Department has arrested one man as part of a shooting investigation.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, an officer on patrol in the area of Brightway Commons heard what was thought to be shots fired. As it was investigated, several vehicles were seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

One of those vehicles was stopped on Old Shawnee Road after nearly striking another vehicle. The driver, 25-year-old Treyvon L. Bowman, was contacted. According to police, further investigation led to a .45 caliber handgun and cocaine being found. Bowman was also allegedly operating the vehicle while impaired.

Bowman was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, possession of a weapon by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, third-offense DUI, disregarding a police officer signal, possession of a firearm while under the influence, driving while suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,503 secured bail and is scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 12.

The investigation is ongoing. An unoccupied parked vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident. Milford police urge anyone with information about this crime to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/Tips.